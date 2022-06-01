Before tonight’s episode of “WWE NXT 2.0,” “NXT Level Up” was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The episode will air this Friday night. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

Fallon Henley defeated Brooklyn Barlow

* Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

“NXT Level Up” airs every Friday night at 10 pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Last week’s results are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

