WWE NXT UK held a TV taping on Thursday at the BT Sports Studio in London.

During the show, Mark Coffey defeated Noam to become the new NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Ilja Dragunov retained the NXT UK Title against Wolfgang.

The new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen also successfully retained their titles against Mark Andrews & Wild Boar.

As noted, Briggs and Jensen became the new champions during the latest “NXT UK” episode, after defeating Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Die Familie (the team of Teoman and Rohan Raja).

Below are the results, courtesy of F4Wonline:

* NXT UK Heritage Cup: Mark Coffey defeated Noam Dar 2-1 to win the Championship

* NXT UK Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) defeated Wolfgang to retain the title

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (c) defeated Mark Andrews & Wild Boar

* Meiko Satomura and Sarray defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander

* Isla Dawn defeated Fallon Henley

* Emilia McKenzie defeated Nina Samuels

* Blair Davenport defeated Amale

* Trent Seven defeated Sam Gradwell

* Dave Mastiff defeated Josh Morrell

* Kenny Williams defeated Saxon Huxley

“NXT UK” airs every Thursday at 3 PM ET on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]