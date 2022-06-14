The stakes for this Friday’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Riddle and Roman Reigns have reached an entirely new level.

Tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” kicked off with an episode of Miz TV featuring a special guest, Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel, Paul Heyman. Heyman and The Miz had a discussion about the upcoming Money In The Bank Ladder match and how the winner will ultimately get a shot at Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship if they can capture the briefcase. But since it’s not a guarantee Reigns will be the Champion after “Money In The Bank”, the subject of Riddle’s upcoming title match became the focal point of the discussion.

Paul Heyman revealed that he had a special stipulation to raise the stakes for the Title match, which enticed Riddle enough to enter from the back and ride down to the ring on his scooter. He was so intrigued by the stipulation announcement that he wanted to come be a part of it live, which Heyman is amused by. He then explains that the stipulation is as follows: If Riddle wins, he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but if he loses the match, he can never challenge for the Title again as long as Roman Reigns is champion.

Heyman added in a matter-of-fact way, “This is what we call do or die on the island of relevancy.”

As noted, Riddle became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of this past Friday’s “SmackDown”. The stakes in that match were also raised to unprecedented levels; if Riddle won, he earned his title shot, but if he lost, he was permanently banned from “SmackDown”. After his victory, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso rushed the ring and attacked Riddle, but ‘The Original Bro’ was able to fend them off and stand tall as the show went off the air

Reigns would react to the match with a single tweet. “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”

