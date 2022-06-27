Kevin Owens’ descent into madness at the hands of the Ezekiel family will continue tonight on “WWE Raw,” and the company has added some major stakes.

Owens will be in action tonight, but he doesn’t know which member of the family he will be facing, either Elias, Ezekiel, or the potentially debuting younger brother, Elrod. But WWE has now made this an even bigger moment by confirming it will be a men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match.

WWE announced the news on Twitter:

“TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match! His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE). Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw”

Ever since Ezekiel debuted in WWE on the “Raw” after WrestleMania this year, Owens has been determined to prove that he is really the guitar-wielding Elias, to no avail. Last week, both Elias and Ezekiel appeared on “WWE Raw” backstage together, despite the fact that Owens continued to claim they were the same person and that it was Elias wearing a fake beard after he returned to perform one more concert.

Elias claimed that he has been gone performing around the world during that segment, and he also pointed out that he’s proud of Ezekiel, who has made it clear that he wants to capture the Money In The Bank briefcase this year. One of the competitors tonight will earn their slot at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank premium event, with three spots currently being vacant for the ladder match this weekend.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank can be found below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA — Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. TBA vs. TBA — Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella — RAW Women’s Championship

* Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship

* The Usos (C) vs. Street Profits — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

