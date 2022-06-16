Four matches were announced tonight for this Friday’s “AEW Rampage: Road Rager.”

The first match will see Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship against Willow Nightingale.

The second match announced was Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin. As noted, Moxley is set to face NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door.”

The other matches for this week’s “Rampage” are Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish and Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country.

Results to AEW Dynamite: Road Rager are available here.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s show:

TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

* Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Set To Speak

* Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of the 6/17 episode of AEW Rampage this Friday, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

