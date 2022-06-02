WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long has admitted that he was a fan of Wrestler’s Court even though he got taken to it himself during his career.

Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about his own experience being called into Wrestler’s Court, an unofficial backstage trial that the WWE roster created in order to police each other when mistakes were made, with The Undertaker often being the judge.

“They took me to Wrestler’s Court for selling viagra, so I had to get a lawyer” Long revealed. “So the lawyer I got was Mae Young.”

“I tell Mae Young the whole story,” he continued. “We went into wrestler’s court and the first thing she said everybody popped. She said, ‘Well, I want you guys to know Teddy Long is not guilty of selling that Niagra.’ She couldn’t say it right, so she called it Niagra! That was a great day, but I still was found guilty, so I had to buy buckets of chicken and beer for about two weeks for Bradshaw, ‘Taker, and some more of the boys.”

Wrestler’s Court has received mixed reviews from those who were involved in it during recent years, with CM Punk having claimed it was “the most insecure small dick energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s–t of all time.” But Long refutes that notion, saying “There’s nothing bad about Wrestler’s Court,” as it was “all in fun.”

“I loved it,” Long said. ‘Taker was the judge … we needed stuff like that, we needed our own thing to do. We entertained the people all the time, so now let’s entertain ourselves! So I loved Wrestler’s Court, especially when I wasn’t the guy on trial … It didn’t bother me at all, but that was just something that we did and all the boys loved it.”

