Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse is set for tonight’s edition of “WWE RAW.” She and her husband, former WWE Champion The Miz, sat down with TV Insider to promote tonight’s season 3 debut of the couple’s reality show, Miz & Mrs. and suggested that viewers might see more of the divisive duo beyond tonight’s “Raw” appearance.

“That is really fun that you asked that,” Maryse responded. “I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning.”

The Miz followed up by commenting on his wife’s fickle nature and the fickle nature of the business itself.

“She’ll tell you an answer, and the Monday she’ll get there, and it might be a completely different answer.”

“Well, Money in the Bank is coming up, as well as SummerSlam,” Maryse continued. “SummerSlam is a great one.”

The annual Money In The Bank event is scheduled for July 2nd in Las Vegas, NV, with SummerSlam coming just three weeks later on July 30th in Nashville, TN.

“Well, I was the last Money in the Bank contract holder and cashed it in to become a WWE champion for the second time,” Miz said alluding to a potential Maryse Money In The Bank contract victory, ” Could be a good spot for it.”

Miz defeated the 2020 Money In The Bank Winner, Otis, for his briefcase in October of 2020 and successfully cashed it in against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in February 2021.

The idea is an interesting one, as Miz and Maryse would be the first couple in WWE history, married or not, to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Miz not only won the 2020 MITB briefcase from Otis, he also won the “Raw” Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the inaugural Money In The Bank event in 2010. Both wins were followed by successful cash-ins.

Maryse has not wrestled for WWE since January 29th of this year, when she and The Miz were defeated by Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble in a mixed-tag match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]