The NBA Finals are definitely a big draw for television viewers, much to the chagrin of WWE. Wrestlenomics just released the viewership numbers for the 6/14 episode of “Raw” and the program received an average viewership of 1,695,000. That gives the show a 9% drop in total viewership from last week’s episode.

From the key demographic perspective, “Raw” also saw a decrease in numbers. The 18-49 audience had a viewership audience of 561,000 which totals up to a 0.43 P18-49 rating. This is a 17% drop after last week’s program viewership number of 674,000. Despite the setback, “Raw” did rank #1 in the demo for cable originals and #4 for overall broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily. The NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics easily ranked #1 overall with over 13 million people watching (4.65, P18-49 rating)

“Raw” witnessed a gradual drop from hour one to hour three. The first hour received the program’s highest viewership number with 1,812,000 while hour two dipped to 1,740,000 and hour three hit “Raw’s” lowest point at 1,534,000.

“Raw” on 6/14/2021 had an average viewership number of 1,742,000 meaning Monday’s episode saw a 47,000 drop from the year before. Last year’s key demographic rating was 0.49, accounting for a 0.09 rating drop.

Monday’s program saw both Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss qualify for the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match as the two competed in tag action against Nikki ASH and Doudrop. On the men’s side, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify. Veer Mahaan got the submission win over Rey Mysterio in the final match of the evening before Bobby Lashley and Theory had a pose-down segment to close out the show.

