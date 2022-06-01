NJPW announced that several NJPW wrestlers will be missing the Best of the Super Jr. finals event on June 3.

The promotion announced tonight that Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay will not be attending the Best of the Super Jr. final due to medical reasons. Anderson received a positive PCR test for COVID and Ospreay is still recovering from a kidney infection.

Tanga Loa won’t be appearing at the event due to an injury to his right knee.

Below is NJPW’s full statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After previously being announced as appearing at the Nippon Budokan for June 3’s Best of the Super Jr. final, Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay will not be able to attend for medical reasons, and Tanga Loa has sustained an injury and is not cleared to participate. Will Ospreay is currently recovering from a kidney infection, while Karl Anderson has received a positive PCR test for COVID. Tanga Loa has sustained an injury to his right knee. We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing all three appear, and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Anderson, Ospreay and Loa a full and speedy recovery.

Below is the current lineup for the Best Of The Super Jr. Finals:

* Finals of the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga, and Jado vs. Jay White, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo

* Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Aaron Henare vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and El Phantasmo

* Tomoaki Honma vs. Juice Robinson

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Francesco Akira and TJP

* Robbie Eagles, YOH, Titan, and Clark Connors vs. El Lindaman, Ace Austin, Wheeler Yuta, and Alex Zayne

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]