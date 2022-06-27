Last night, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling fans were treated to the first-ever co-promoted show between the two companies, featuring exclusive, never before seen match-ups between the two companies. Unfortunately, however, that wasn’t the case for the Women’s division, as no stars from the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Company made an appearance on the show.

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa successfully defended her championship against fellow AEW star Toni Storm, leaving her out of the cross-promotional side of things. Though the stars of TJPW did not attend AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last night, Rosa will be heading to Tokyo to take on Miyu Yamashita at the “Summer Sun Princess” event in July.

Since winning the Women’s Championship back in March on “AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam,” Rosa has successfully defended her belt four times. As far as what’s next for the Mexican superstar, Rosa had this to say during the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum.

“As I said before, I would love to be a traveling champion,” Rosa said. “As you guys know, it has been announced that I will be going to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in July. I don’t know what the future’s going to hold for me, but if there’s an opportunity to defend the championship or have anybody come from somewhere else, I think Tony will make it happen.”

To Rosa’s point, many stars are looking to get a piece of the AEW Women’s Champion, as AAA star Taya Valkyrie called out the champ during TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. In regards to accepting or declining that challenge from the former WWE star, Rosa said she’ll “take on anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Adding to that point even further, Rosa publicly stated she’d love to see former WWE superstar and Divas Champion Paige head to AEW after WWE decided not to renew her contract. Paige last competed in 2017, when she suffered an injury and retired a year later on “WWE SmackDown.”

