AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to explain why former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in part of the Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator Series.

The Eliminator Series will start with a Battle Royal during next Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite.” The winner of the Battle Royal then will then face Moxley in the main event.

After some criticism from fans, Khan released the below tweet behind Moxley being the number one contender.

.@JonMoxley is the only AEW wrestler with 7+ 2022 singles bouts undefeated on TV (Dynamite/Rampage/Battle of the Belts) + PPV (Revolution/Double or Nothing).

(7-0. Moxley + @AnthonyOgogo only undefeated 7-0 records in AEW in 2022,

Moxley ranked higher based on opponents quality.) — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2022

The winner of that match will compete for the Interim AEW World Championship at FORBIDDEN DOOR on June 26. Their opponent will either be Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto.

As noted, on the June 3 episode of AEW Rampage, the newly crowned AEW World Champion, CM Punk announced that he has a few ‘broken bones’ which will require surgery.

After Punk is medically cleared to compete, the winner of the AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series will face CM Punk in an AEW World Championship Unification Match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]