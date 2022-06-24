Anticipation has been building in regards to Zack Sabre Jr’s mystery opponent at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and Tony Khan added more fuel to that fire today.

All Elite Wrestling has been dealing with a ton of significant injuries ahead of the event, from CM Punk to Bryan Danielson. Despite being originally scheduled to face Sabre Jr. on the card, Danielson came out on this past Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” to share that he was out of his match, but had found someone to replace him from outside AEW’s current roster.

“Talk about the one-two punch of injuries, losing CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, two of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time,” AEW President Tony Khan said during the Forbidden Door media call. “Bryan Danielson is so valuable to the company, backstage and of course on-screen. And most importantly on-screen, fans were so excited for Forbidden Door, him wrestling Zack Sabre Jr.

“I think the anticipation was there, we had been hoping that we could really start building it up and Bryan was really starting to feel well after ‘Anarchy in the Arena’. He didn’t have any doubts whatsoever, I just didn’t want to take a chance … So I shut him down, and I think it was the right thing to do.”

Khan has gone on the record promising a “dream match” opponent for Sabre Jr. and telling fans the ultimate reveal of his opponent will be “worth the wait”. Continuing to talk about the mystery opponent during the media scrum, Khan had this to say.

“It was one of those also perfect situations, because rarely do the stars align where you have a mystery opponent and a chance to build up a moment like this,” Khan said. “It’s very fitting to go back to the United Center, where we’ve only had one show, and it was a great moment, and I know for sure we’re going to have that great moment.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of great moments to expect on the show, but one thing I know is this great moment, when we introduce Zack Sabre Jr’s mystery opponent. I’m really excited about it and I wish it had happened under different circumstances.”

As far as who the mystery opponent could be, former WWE talent Cesaro and Johnny Gargano have been rumored for the match with Sabre Jr.

