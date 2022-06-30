Is Leila Grey the newest member of TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s Baddies stable?

After squashing Grey in a quick “Open Challenge” title match on On Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite”, Cargill and her manager, Stokely Hathaway, demanded real competition and proceeded to call out Kris Statlander and Athena. This led to Statlander and Athena running down to the ring to go after Cargill and Keira Hogan. During the brawl, Hathaway appeared to whisper something in Grey’s ears at the ringside area, propelling Grey to return to the ring and align herself with the Baddies.

Although Grey thought she had it made, Cargill wasn’t completely sold on the potential new member, pushing her away at one point. It remains to be seen if Grey will be welcomed as a member of the Baddies in the coming weeks.

The Grey vs. Cargill match was put together Tuesday night after Stokely issued an “Open Challenge” via social media. As seen below, Stokely mocked Athena in his tweet, joking that the Fallen Goddess’ #BaddieSearch application was lost in the mail.

The so-called #BaddieSearch got underway after Red Velvet suffered an injury in a match against Statlander on the June 10 episode of “AEW Rampage” that was taped on June 8. Following the injury, Cargill and Hathaway have made it known that they are looking to add a new face to their stable. One name that has been heavily rumored to join the heel faction is Sonny Kiss.

Cargill would go onto extend her undefeated streak to 34-0 with the win over Grey, who was making her AEW TV debut. Grey wrestled a series of matches on AEW’s YouTube shows last year before working for promotions such as OVW and SHINE. Earlier this year, she also made a brief stop in WWE as an enhancement talent, losing to the debuting Raquel Rodriquez on the April 22 “SmackDown” tapings. Grey wrestled under the name Cat Cardoza in her first and only WWE TV match.

.@Jade_Cargill is out here looking for some competition. Anyone gonna measure up? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OJGPsL8OMK — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 30, 2022

