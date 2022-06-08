Shane McMahon’s son received four years of cerebral education at Brooklyn (N.Y.) Poly Prep and his Uncle-in-law Triple H was sure to be a part of his graduation celebration over the weekend. It was Declan himself who shared the following on Instagram, stating “Played the game 4 years! Onto the next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Declan McMahon (@dmcmahon__)

Triple H being at McMahon’s graduation is a recent rare public appearance as fans have not seen or heard much from the Game since his WrestleMania 38 appearance. Triple H walked out to kick off the second night of WrestleMania to thank the fans for all the support and love during what has been a wild year or so for The Game. It was back in late March when Triple H had to announce his retirement from in-ring competition due to recent heart surgery. It’s been reported that Triple H is back in the WWE offices full-time, but his duties as Executive Vice President of Global Strategy & Development have drastically changed.

That “next” in which Declan McMahon was referring to in his post is going to be Indiana University, where he is committed as a walk-on for the 2022 Hooisers football team. However, strapping on the shoulder pads doesn’t mean that Vince McMahon’s grandson won’t ever venture into pro wrestling.

“I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” McMahon said recently to The Indianapolis Star. “So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts