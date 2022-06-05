Two new matches were announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0.

The first match announced was Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner and the second match announced tonight was Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre.

A video package aired during tonight’s NXT In Your House of Alba Fyre explaining how she comes from a long line of warrior women that roamed Scotland and she is now the firekeeper.

The Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament finals are also set for next week. The finals were originally scheduled for last Tuesday’s episode.

Results of the In Your House pay-per-view are available here.

Below is the updated lineup for the June 6 edition of “NXT 2.0:”

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament finals)

* Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

* Tatum Paxley vs. Alba Fyre

