Two matches were announced for next Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite.”

The first match announced was a Trios Match with The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, & Will Ospreay) vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

As noted earlier, Orange Cassidy will face Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door.” During tonight’s episode of “Dynamite,” Cassidy made his return.

The second match is a qualifying match for the All-Atlantic Championship Match at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door.” The match is Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro. PAC and Miro have already qualified for the title match.

Below is the lineup so far for next week’s episode of “Dynamite:”

All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match

Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

* The United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay) vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

Results of this week’s episode are available at this link here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts