WWE has announced two segments for next Tuesday’s episode of “NXT 2.0.”

The first segment is NXT Champion Bron Breakker will go face-to-face with Cameron Grimes. Breakker will be defending the NXT Championship against Grimes at Great American Bash.

NXT Great American Bash 2022 is on Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

The second segment will have the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen addressing their win on “NXT UK.”

As noted, Briggs and Brooks became the NXT UK Tag Team Champions last week after defeating Teoman & Rohan Raja, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews & Wild Boar.

Briggs and Brooks were originally going to challenge Oliver Carter and Ashton for the titles, but Carter and Smith had to vacate the titles due to Smith suffering a ruptured MCL. The match was then turned into a four-way elimination match for the vacated title.

The title match also marked the NXT UK debut of both Briggs and Jensen.

Below is the updated lineup for next Tuesday’s episode of “NXT 2.0:”

* Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match)

* Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

* Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

* Nikkita Lyons returns

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes go face-to-face

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen address their NXT UK Tag Team title win

