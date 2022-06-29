Several more matches have been announced for NXT Great American Bash.

The first match will see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defend his title against Grayson Waller.

The Diamond Mine members will be going against each other. The Creed Brothers will be defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp.

The other matches announced during tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” were Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton and Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee.

Below is the updated lineup for next Tuesday’s event:

NXT Championship Match:

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

* Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

NXT North American Championship Match:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Creed Brothers (c) vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Great American Bash 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Results of tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0” are available here.

