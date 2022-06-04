NJPW announced two title matches for their Road Tour.

In the first match set for June 20, Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Francesco Akira and TJP.

In the second match set for June 21, Taiji Ishimori will be defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi.

Takahashi became the Best of the Super Jr. 29 winner on June 4 after defeating El Desperado in the finals.

NJPW’s Road Tour begins after Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall on June 12 and will bridge the gap toward Forbidden Door and then G1 Climax 32. The full card for Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall is available here.

