Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced that they will be embarking on a tour of the United Kingdom in November of this year.

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader announced the news on his Twitter page, with the dates being confirmed with the tour starting on 11/4 and lasting until 11/14. Fozzy will be playing shows in England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales during that time.

He wrote: “The rumours are TRUE! @fozzyrock are returning to the #UK to #SaveTheWorld again THIS NOVEMBER with the AMAZING @escapethefate to give #England, #Ireland, #NorthernIreland, #Scotland & #Wales THE Rock N Roll Party of the Fall! Tix & VIP onsale NOW http://fozzyrock.com!!”

There are several dates on the tour that will clash with AEW episodes, with the opening day being a Friday, which means Jericho would be unavailable should the company tape “AEW Rampage” live that week. He will also be missing for the 11/9 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” Of course, AEW could pre-tape something involving Jericho in order to make sure he is still part of those events.

Fozzy last toured in the United Kingdom in December, but it was a difficult one for the band due to the fact that Jericho ended up in the hospital. The show in Swansea had to be pulled due to the AEW star being in the hospital to deal with a health issue, and while they did continue the tour, the band wasn’t able to perform live. Instead, the shows changed as fans were able to hear the new Fozzy album with the band themselves as Jericho was not able to sing.

Fozzy had a part to play in AEW’s Double Or Nothing event recently as the lead guitarist Rich Ward played live for Britt Baker, as she made her way to the ring, while her opponent, Ruby Soho had the band Rancid play her theme song.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]