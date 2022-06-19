There is a new update about the original plans for this past Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on AEW “Dynamite.” As noted, the original title match was Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys.

The match was later changed to just The Young Bucks vs. Jurrasic Express, due to Jeff Hardy being suspended without pay following his DUI arrest and will be unable to return to AEW until he completes treatment for his addictions and maintains sobriety for an unknown amount of time.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the past reports about Matt and Jeff weren’t even planned to actually compete in the match aren’t accurate. It was first noted that the Hardys were to be attacked and taken out of the Triple Threat Title Ladder Match, now according to Fightful, prior to Jeff’s DUI arrest, The Hardy Boys were still slated for the match on the June 15 edition of AEW “Dynamite.”

Hardy’s performance was going to be contingent on him being cleared and able to be in the ring. Though if Jeff wasn’t cleared and given the go-ahead, he would have been written out of the match, but Matt was still to compete.

The match ended with The Young Bucks defeating Jurassic Express to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

