A brawl broke out between two fans during Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. The fight occurred during the main event bout between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship.

As seen in the videos below, the security crew dragged the two fans out of their seats and tossed them out of the United Center. One of the fans even tried to retaliate with a few punches on one of the officers until he was properly detained and dragged out of the seats. The videos were captured by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

Two dudes just got dragged out by security and made a huge scene during the main event of #ForbiddenDoor A totally wild scene pic.twitter.com/50rGqml5R2 — Nick Hausman (@Nick_Hausman) June 27, 2022

Here’s the second guy pic.twitter.com/YVC1KAceqY — Nick Hausman (@Nick_Hausman) June 27, 2022

SOMEONE GOT INTO A FIGHT WITH SECURITY DURING MOXLEY VS TANAHASHI #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/YpkKbbNatk — Drizzy #WWE2K22 (@Drizzy3hs) June 27, 2022

As of this writing, no other details are available on the reason for the scuffle.

This wasn’t the only fan-related incident at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW crossover event. Earlier in the night, a fan was thrown out of the arena after he was caught snapping close-up pictures of Tay Conti’s behind. The fan allegedly crossed through several blocks to get near Conti at ringside during the Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta match that kicked off the show. As seen below, Conti gave a shot out to the AEW security crew for taking swift action.

Our security is the fucking best https://t.co/zkIibN07q6 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) June 27, 2022

