Last night’s WWE SmackDown included Lacey Evans’ return to action for the first time since February 2021. She did ultimately win the bout and advance to the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Premium Live Event of the same name on July 2.

Regarding her opponent last night, Xia Li, she may be dealing with more than just a loss to her record. As seen in the YouTube video below, Li may have suffered some sort of legitimate injury during her match against Evans last night.

Li remained down inside the ring long after her match concluded while the doctor and referee continued checking on her. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey managed to make it all the way down to the ring as Li was still struggling to come to and exit. When she finally rolls out of the ring, she seems to collapse to her knees and then be assisted to the back by WWE officials.

As noted, the closing moments of last night’s match saw Li hit a stiff kick on Evans, but soon after, she got hit with the Woman’s Right for the 3-count. This was only Li’s 2nd match back on WWE television since March.

Stay tuned for updates on Xia Li. If you would like to see full results from WWE “SmackDown”, they are available at this link.

