Earlier this week, The New York Post’s ‘Page Six’ reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s representatives are shopping a memoir to major book publishers, with the idea that McMahon would go in-depth into how he built the WWE empire.

The report noted that the book will be similar to the autobiography of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with one source stating that unlike other books on McMahon and WWE in the past, this one is “very much his memoir told in his voice about his rise and life.”

The book is reportedly being handled by Vigliano Associates, the publisher behind the autobiographies of Mike Tyson, Mark Messier and Kevin Garnett.

Representatives for WWE and Vigliano Associates did not respond to ‘Page Six’ on the rumored memoir, the report added.

In an update from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, representatives of McMahon are indeed shopping the memoir to major book companies, and everyone within WWE has been mum in trying to keep the project a secret. Meltzer added that the WWE-endorsed book would attempt to go head-to-head with Abraham Riesman’s upcoming biography on McMahon, titled “Ringmaster,” which is due for an early 2023 release.

Riesman was the author of ‘True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee,’ a biography of the former Marvel Comics pioneer.

According to Meltzer, publishers Simon & Shuster had initially approached him to do the McMahon biography. Riesman began working on the project in 2020. Meltzer added that although Riesman’s biography of McMahon doesn’t have any involvement from WWE or McMahon himself, “just about everyone else talked with him about it.”

Besides a few upcoming books, fans of Vince McMahon will also be treated to a Netflix docuseries on the wrestling promoter’s life and legacy, which, as of April 2022, was reportedly still in production.

