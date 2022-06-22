Wardlow has some lofty ambitions for his career in AEW, and they don’t just involve winning championships or making money. The conductor of the Powerbomb Symphony has his eyes set on being for AEW what Roman Reigns is for WWE.

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers,” Wardlow said in an interview with Forbes. “I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher.

“I know I can’t do it on my own. It takes help from the other young talent. It takes help from the legends and the guys coming over, but I want to be one of the guys that are moving the needle for this company.”

Wardlow has garnered a huge reaction from the live crowds, particularly during his recent feud with former “employer” MJF, and on the most recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” in St. Louis, he took on 20 “plaintiffs” in a massive handicap fight. The numbers Mr. Mayhem wanted didn’t show up after last week’s “Road Rager,” however, as the program had an average viewership number of 761,000, a 19% drop from the previous week’s episode. The 18-49 demographic numbers were even worse, with an average viewership of 365,000, the lowest since April 2021.

“AEW Rampage” suffered as well, as it encountered its lowest key demographic number ever with an average viewership of 132,000. The total average viewership number was “Rampage’s” second lowest of all time with 331,000 viewers. Wardlow is not currently promoted for any in-ring action this week on “AEW Dynamite” as the company makes its way to Milkwaukee, WI, but a feud has been building between he and the current TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky.

