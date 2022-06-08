WWE Superstar Apollo Crews became the latest superstar to make a return to WWE NXT after spending time on the original black and gold brand before getting called up to the main roster. During last night’s show, Crews confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He teased a future match between the two while also competing in the main event, teaming with Solo Sikoa to defeat Carmelo Hayes & Grayson Waller.

With Crews joining Natalya, Dolph Ziggler, and The Miz as recent WWE talents to appear on the show, the 34-year-old now has a chance to help establish the younger talent and make some magical moments on the brand.

According to PWInsider.com, the former United States Champion has officially been placed on the NXT roster, bringing him back to the brand he last wrestled on in 2016.

PWInsider also reported that Babatunde Aiyegbusi aka Commander Azeez will be joining Crews on the yellow brand, but we did not see him accompany Apollo last night. The two had been linked since WrestleMania 37, where Azeez helped Crews defeat Big E to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Crews had been off WWE television since March, wrestling his last several matches on the main roster on WWE Main Event. His last match was May 30 against Akira Tozawa where he was victorious in six minutes. Crews was also drafted along with Azeez to the Raw brand during the 2021 WWE Draft, where he had only wrestled seven matches since being transitioned to NXT.

