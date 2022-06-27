While AEW was unlocking the Forbidden Door this weekend, the country was thrown into turmoil with Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion in the United States. The court’s controversial 5-4 decision has led to the announcement from numerous companies, including media conglomerates like Disney, Hulu, Netflix, and others, that they will cover costs for employees who are forced to travel out of state to receive a safe abortion.

According to AEW President Tony Khan, AEW has not yet decided whether they will be providing similar aid.

“Hasn’t come up, I don’t know,” Khan said when asked whether he’d support such a policy in Sunday’s post-Forbidden Door media scrum. “Honestly, since last Friday, we’ve been working on Forbidden Door almost non-stop … that situation’s never come up, so I can’t say.”

It’s a notable dodge from Khan given that AEW has long marketed itself as a progressive organization, while also having repeatedly come under fire for poor presentation and under-representation of female talent. It’s also notable that the Florida-based promotion is under the stewardship of conservative governor Ron DeSantis, who has already pledged to expand abortion restrictions in the state now that abortions are no longer federally protected.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to a stormy public outcry. While WWE has also not commented on whether they will be providing assistance to employees that require reproductive health services, numerous WWE superstars spoke out against the ruling, and even united in lambasting WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs (fka Kane), as well as former Forgotten Son Gunner (fka Jaxson Ryker) for their outspoken stances against abortion.

“Banning abortions doesn’t stop them. It stops safe ones,” Becky Lynch told the former Ryker on social media. “God bless you, your ignorance and lack of uterus.”

AEW’s Britt Baker was definitely paying attention to the news, and she also brought some serious shade to Kane. “No wonder you couldn’t cut it as a dentist,” the member of the American Dental Association told the replacement-Diesel and current Mayor of Knox County, TN, referring to his unsuccessful tenure as “Dr. Isaac Yankem,” personal dentist to Jerry Lawler.

As well as AEW president and owner of Ring of Honor, Khan is also co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars (with his father, Shahid Khan) and the Fulham Premier League club.

