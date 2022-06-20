The wrestling world is in a collective state of mourning over the passing of long-time WWE referee Tim White.

The news of White’s passing Sunday has elicited reactions from wrestlers across promotions, many of whom worked closely with White during his stint in WWE between 1985 and 2009.

Following his WWE debut in 1985, Tim White worked his way up to becoming a referee for several main event matches including the Hell in a Cell bout between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998. He was often booked as the main event referee until suffering a shoulder injury at Judgment Day 2002 during another HIAC match between Chris Jericho and Triple H. White would eventually return as a referee for a match at WrestleMania XX in 2004, but ended up re-injuring his shoulder during the final three-count. Upon re-aggravating his shoulder injury, White moved to the role of a backstage official and talent agent. In later years, White would turn into an on-screen character, performing in comedy vignettes with former WWE announcer Josh Mathews. ‘

As noted earlier, the wrestling world mourned the loss of another legendary referee – Dave Hebner – over the weekend. Hebner was 73.

