WWE continues to rack up its Trademarked terms, this time, securing one that has been used as a title for their show for over two decades.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “SmackDown” on May 31, 2022.

Mark For: SMACKDOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

In its current state, “SmackDown” airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET on FOX. It is recognized as one of the company’s two flagship shows alongside Monday Night “Raw” and has been airing live since 1999. “SmackDown” was originally a term coined by legendary WWE Superstar The Rock before WWE chose it for the name of their weekly program.

The show has been on several channels during its time on the air, including originally airing on UPN, then The CW after UPN and the WB merged, MyNetworkTV, Syfy, the USA Network, and finally, in October 2019, the blue brand moved to FOX.

It’s also been featured on different nights since its inception, airing on Thursday nights during its first years on cable until it was moved to Friday in 2005. It would then switch between Thursdays, Fridays, and even Tuesdays before finding its current timeslot.

Over the course of “SmackDown’s” run, it has been broadcast from 163 arenas, 148 cities and towns, and six countries. The show celebrated its 1000th episode on October 16, 2018, and the 25th anniversary of “SmackDown” will occur on October 10, 2024.

Stay tuned for news on more WWE Trademarks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts