WWE filed for three new trademarks on June 8 with the USPTO.

The first trademark is the tag team name of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, “Dirty Dogs.” According to the below description, “it’s intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler.”

Mark For: DIRTY DOGS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler.

Since teaming together, Ziggler and Roode have held the “Raw” Tag Team Titles and the “SmackDown” Tag Team Titles.

The second trademark that was filed was “Hank Walker.” Hank Walker is a current NXT wrestler. Walker wrestled during last night’s “NXT 2.0” live event in Largo, Florida.

The last trademark that WWE filed for was Myles Borne. Borne was one of the 14 recruits at the Performance Center that WWE announced back in March.

