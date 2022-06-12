WWE held an NXT 2.0 Live event on Saturday at the Largo Events Center in Largo, Florida.

In the main event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy and 2 Druids.

Below are the full results:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell

* Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

* Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D’Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.

* North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa

* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids

As noted, last night, the NXT brand had held its first live event since March 7, 2020. Results for that event are available here.

NXT 2.0’s upcoming live event tour schedule can be found below:

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL.

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, FL.

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, FL.

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL.

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL.

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, FL.

Tonight #NXTLargo was definitely showing their school spirit with all of the Chase U support 🙌🏼 Special shout out to @IkemenJiro_wwe for fighting along side me as the last minute substitution!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dB41aWy47k — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) June 12, 2022

