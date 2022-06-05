WWE has filed a trademark for a new A&E series.

The promotion filed the trademark for “WWE Rivals” on June 1 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

Below is the following trademark description:

Mark For: WWE RIVALS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of a documentary series; entertainment services, namely, a talk show; entertainment services, namely, a show about sports and entertainment; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; entertainment services, namely wrestling-related on-going reality based television program; entertainment services, namely, a television show about entertainment; entertainment services, namely, an on-going reality television show; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news; entertainment services, namely, provision of entertainment information and news rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia programs.

WWE on A&E will return on Sunday, July 10, with nine straight weeks of all-new content, including new episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures” and “Biography: WWE Legends.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

