WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is more determined than ever to beat his recurring prostate cancer.

The veteran wrestler released a video on social media last night through which he detailed an epiphany he had before retiring to bed.

“I was just in there, brushing my teeth, preparing for bed, and feeling sorry for myself,” Duggan began. “It wasn’t long ago I had kidney cancer – I lost a kidney. Then just three years ago, I had all the heart problems, I was in the ICU unit and ended up having an ablation. Then I had two other incidents where I was in the ICU unit, and then I get diagnosed with prostate cancer – they take out my prostate and I still have to have radiation because the cancer is still in me.

“So I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself, but then I looked in the mirror, and the man in the mirror is looking back hard at me. And it [says] ‘Duggan, pull your head out! Stand up straight. And God bless that you have only 6 more weeks of radiation. God bless! Look around! Look around! You got it a lot better than a lot of other people. God bless! So Hacksaw, pull your head out!’ And I’m gonna do it!”

Duggan concluded, “And folks, make sure, make sure, you get your physicals. Save your life.”

Prayers for Hacksaw Jim Duggan He’s gunna kick cancers ass again! pic.twitter.com/uTMcltUMQS — AEW FOREVER (@AEWandTNAfan5) June 22, 2022

On May 15, Duggan announced that his prostate cancer had returned less than 8 months after he underwent a surgical procedure to remove his prostate. At the time, he revealed that his radiation treatment would go on for eight weeks, which would mean sometime in mid-July.

“The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early,” Duggan wrote on Facebook last month. “But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do.”

A recent photo of "X-Pac" Sean Waltman, "Demolition Ax" Bill Eadie, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Sending out our positive thoughts to the Duggan family as Jim undergoes radiotherapy for prostate cancer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRv2stJZrP — Pro Wrestling Stories (@pws_official) May 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts