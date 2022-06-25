WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to appear on a Nickelodeon golf competition special, according to PWInsider.

The show is called “Nickelodeon Slime Cup” and will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

“Nickelodeon Slime Cup” will feature teams of three that consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity, and a Nickelodeon star. The three teams will compete in a two-round tournament, with holes inspired by fan-favorite Nickelodeon shows.

Nikki Bella will be on the Pink team, along with professional golfer Justin Thomas and Nick star Isaiah Crews.

The team that wins the tournament will receive the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup and a Nick orange blazer.

As noted, Nikki served as one of the three judges for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”

Earlier Nikki posted the below photo with the caption, “Who wants to guess how many golf balls we’ll use, or shall I say me?! lol 😂 Catch us, The Pink Team, competing in the Nickelodeon Slime Cup in a few hours on @nickelodeon at 8p/7c! You’re not going to want to miss this! #pinkteam #slimecup 🏌🏻‍♀️⛳️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]