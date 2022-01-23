As noted in October 2021, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is a judge for the new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show on NBC. She accompanies Travis Pastrana and show creator Simon Cowell as judges, while Terry Crews will host.

The series now has the green light for a February 21, 2022 premiere on NBC. Many believed the show may get canceled because of a stunt that went horrifically wrong while filming auditions.

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was rehearsing a stunt where he escapes from a straightjacket and falls 70 feet down to an air mattress, all while avoiding two swinging cars on each side of him. Something went wrong and Goodwin was crushed by the two cars, causing them to explode as he fell to the ground, missing the air mattress. On set, he was believed to have died from the stunt attempt, however, he has since been on the road to recovery.

You can see the original press release about the show below:

NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME” Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana Join the “America’s Got Talent” Franchise Expansion Alongside Executive Producer and Judge Simon Cowell and Host Terry Crews · WWE superstar Nikki Bella, the New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur, will serve as a judge alongside professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. · Bella and Pastrana will join creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judge’s table for the inaugural season. · “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.” · The premiere will be announced at a later date. · This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage. Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” · The “Got Talent” format, created by Simon Cowell, has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in the United States and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Cowell has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Grace VanderWaal. During his partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife. · WWE superstar Nikki Bella is a TV personality, entrepreneur, producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and the longest-reigning divas champion. Bella became a household name starring on E!’s hit reality show “Total Divas” as well as six seasons of “Total Bellas” with her twin sister, Brie, which she also executive produced. · Travis Pastrana is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of action sports. He has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions with a career encompassing freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road. Pastrana’s fan base spans the spectrum of sports from the action sports enthusiast to mainstream sports fan fueled by a lifestyle apparel brand and live tour. · Terry Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star and competition show host. No stranger to the “AGT” franchise, Crews is currently the host of “America’s Got Talent” and his high-octane energy makes him the perfect fit for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” · “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers. · Auditions for Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can register at www.AGTAuditions.com

The Bella Twins will make their return to WWE at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event as two of the entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

