The stars of WWE “SmackDown” made their way to Las Cruces, New Mexico last night for another live event.

After capturing the Intercontinental Championship on “SmackDown” this past Friday, Gunther gave Ricochet a rematch to potentially earn back the Title he lost. However, that wasn’t the case for the high-flyer, as Gunther picked up yet another victory over Ricochet and retained the IC Championship last night.

The main event of the night featured two of the top stars of the Blue Brand, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, going at each other in a Street Fight. McIntyre ultimately pulled out the win after the inclusion of some classic chairs and tables into the stipulation match.

McIntyre is reportedly heading to the major “Clash at the Castle” Pay-Per-View at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this September to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship. Whether the champion at the time will be Roman Reigns, Riddle, who is challenging for the Title this Friday, or someone else entirely is anyone’s guess.

You can see full results from the WWE Live Event in Las Cruces, New Mexico below:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya

Undisputed WWE Raw & Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and The Brutal Brutes’ Sheamus and Butch in a triple threat match

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler.

WWE Intercontinental Champions Gunther defeated Ricochet.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a street fight

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]