The early betting odds for Money In The Bank are out, but only for one specific match at the moment that does not even have all of its competitors set. When it comes to the Women’s MITB ladder match, the wiseguys are banking on Becky Lynch, who has not yet qualified for the bout. The only women confirmed for the match as of now are Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Mogan. Fortunately, each of those women also has odds attached to them.

The odds for the match, as well as other various prop bets around it, are below and courtesy of Unibet:

Women’s Money in the Bank – Match winner

Becky Lynch (6/4)

Charlotte Flair (11/4)

Lacey Evans (13/4)

Alexa Bliss (9/2)

Bayley (9/2)

Raquel Rodriguez (7/1)

Asuka (8/1)

Liv Morgan (9/1)

Listed occurrence to happen during the event (unless otherwise specified)

A former MITB winner to win the match (Yes – 5/2) (No – 1/4)

MITB Specials

Briefcase cash-in to be successful (Yes – 11/25) (No – 8/5)

Show of briefcase cash-in (Weekly TV Show 11/10) (Premium Live Event 13/20)

Briefcase to be officially cashed in during the event (Yes 13/10) (No 13/25)

Date of briefcase cash-in (Before/during SummerSlam 2022 11/25) (After SummerSlam 8/5)

Morgan and Bliss qualified for the bout on last Monday’s “Raw” as they defeated Nikki ASH and Doudrop in tag team action. One more competitor will be entered after next Monday as Becky Lynch will face off against her recent rival, Asuka. Lynch made her desire for the briefcase known on Monday after she viciously beat down the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and it was Asuka who ran in to make the save.

As of now, the only participant currently in the men’s Money In The Bank bout is Seth Rollins. Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a qualifying match this past Monday on “Raw.”

Other matches made official for the card are Natalya challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Rhea Ripley going after Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Money In The Bank is set to go down on July 2 in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Arena.

