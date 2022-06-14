We noted last week how Dana Brooke got the biggest win of her WWE career when she defeated Becky Lynch and defended her 24/7 Championship on “Raw”. Of course, she got a bit of help from Asuka to pick up the win, but nevertheless, she will go down in the record books as successfully beating “Big Time Becks”.

Tonight’s episode of “Raw”, however, was a much different story. Before their match could even properly get underway, Becky attacked Dana Brooke and made it clear that she wasn’t concerned with what happened last week. Instead, she wants the Money In The Bank briefcase so she can finally reclaim what is most important to her: the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

As Lynch continued her rant and attacked Brooke, Asuka would eventually run down to the ring to make the save and chase off Becky. The two have been locked in a feud ever since Asuka returned to WWE on the April 25 WWE “Raw”, and it looks as though that’s not slowing down anytime soon.

As this week’s episode of the Red Brand was wrapping up, it was announced that Lynch and Asuka will go one-on-one yet again, but this time, the winner will earn her way into the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Premium Live Event of the same name on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Participants that have already been determined for the match are Lacey Evans, who defeated Xia Li on last week’s “SmackDown” to qualify, and Liv Morgan/Alexa Bliss, who teamed up and defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop earlier tonight to advance to the match.

As mentioned earlier, Ezekiel promised that his “older brother” Elias would finally be making his return to WWE next week, and at the end of tonight’s show, WWE confirmed the appearance. We will see an “Elias Concert” during next week’s “Raw” and once again be led to “walk with Elias”.

You can see full results from tonight’s WWE “Raw” at this link!

As announced by @IAmNotEliasWWE earlier tonight… ELIAS makes his long-awaited return to #WWERaw next Monday! pic.twitter.com/m8vVqOknw1 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]