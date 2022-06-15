“WWE NXT” didn’t have any sports to contend with on Tuesday evening, but the program still saw a drop in viewership. Wrestlenomics released all the numbers pertaining to the 6/14 episode of “NXT 2.o” and the program received an average viewership of 612,000. That is a 7% drop in total viewership in comparison to last week’s follow-up episode to In Your House.

The key 18-49 demographic also took a hit this week and saw a 14% drop in viewership, moving from a 183,000 last week down to 157,000 last night (0.12, P18-49 rating). According to Showbuzz Daily, “NXT” ranked #25 for the demo in cable originals, and in broadcast primetime, it ranked #40 overall. The number one spot belonged to “America’s Got Talent” on NBC with a 6,206,000 in viewership (0.76 P18-49 rating).

Looking back at a year ago, the episode is also down viewership-wise. The 6/15/2021 episode had an average viewership of 695,000 which is 83,000 more than this week’s number. That particular episode also had to contend with the NBA Playoffs.

Tuesday night’s episode, which was previously taped, was highlighted by a confrontation between NXT Champion Bronn Breakker and his apparent upcoming challenger in Cameron Grimes. Before that, Breakker easily handled Duke Hudson in a successful title defense following a minor feud that’s been building over the past couple of weeks.

Tony D’Angelo promoted his Wiseguys (although one of them in Troy Donovan was actually released over the weekend) as tension continued between his family and Legado Del Fantasma. In addition to that, the Dyad made their in-ring debut without revealing their identities as they squashed Dante Chen and Javier Bernal in tag action. Speaking of tag action, the new Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers, successfully defended their belts against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in the opener. The women were also in action as Fallon Henley pulled off an upset win against Tiffany Stratton thanks to a distraction by a ball bouncing Wendy Choo.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]