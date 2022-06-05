During tonight’s NXT In Your House, WWE announced their next NXT event.

NXT Great American Bash 2022 has been announced for Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Last year’s NXT Great American Bash saw former NXT stars and current AEW stars Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly face each other in the main event.

Results of tonight’s In Your House are available here. Tomorrow is WWE Hell in the Cell and Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell tomorrow night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned for updates on matches for the July event.

