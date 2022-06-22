WWE NXT 2.0 star Nikkita Lyons is set to make her return next week.

Her return was announced during tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0.”

Lyons has been out of action since the end of May. As noted, Lyons was pulled from the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match against Fallon Henley due to a partial MCL tear and sprain.

Lyons signed with WWE in 2021 after being offered a contract at a WWE tryout during SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas. She made her WWE debut on December 31, 2021, on “205 Live.”

Lyons made her “NXT 2.0” debut on February 22.

