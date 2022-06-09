WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside announced her engagement to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom on Thursday. “We’re engaged,” Xia tweeted, posting a cluster of photos overlooking nature, as well as a pic of the ring itself.

Only 23 years old, Xia is a second-generation talent, her father is UK wrestling journeyman, and former-WWE NXT coach Robbie Brookside. Xia’s early days on the British independent scene were decorated, winning the IPW: UK Women’s Championship, as well as the Southside Wrestling Entertainment Tag Team Championship alongside her now fiancé. She joined WWE as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and after the tournament became a part of WWE’s NXT UK brand, where she had her first match for the brand in August of 2018.

Since signing with WWE, Xia has still appeared in international companies like STARDOM, and has stayed a presence on the UK independent scene, most recently wrestling for Kamikaze Pro.

Sean Kustom is a 12-year veteran of the squared circle and is currently the Kamikaze Pro Champion in Kamikaze Pro Wrestling. The Australian-born wrestler has been a stalwart of the UK independent scene, wrestling for Revolution Pro, SWE, Defiant, and other independent promotions.

Brookside has been on a bit of a streak in NXT UK. She’s picked up a few wins over Amale and Angel Hayze, and recently competed against WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, though she unfortunately fell short of winning the championship.

Wrestling INC. wishes the happy couple all the best in their future together.

