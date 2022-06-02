Another member of “American Top Team” is making the transition from MMA to pro wrestling, similar to how Paige VanZant recently did in All Elite Wrestling. But this time, the Bellator MMA star is heading to WWE instead of becoming All Elite.

According to a new report from “Fightful“, Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda is expected to sign with WWE imminently, if she has not already signed a deal. Loureda made “great impressions” when she went for a week-long tryout at the WWE Performance Center recently.

The latest word from sources is that the signing isn’t official yet, but if it becomes set in stone, she will likely report to the WWE Performance Center in July. Also similar to VanZant, Loureda has been training with Gangrel and others in preparation for an in-ring career.

Loureda, 23, has a 4-1 fighting record with her most recent victory being a split decision over Taylor Turner at Bellator MMA “271”. The report notes that her deal with Bellator will freeze upon her acceptance of the WWE contract, and she can return to competing with the promotion if she is released by WWE.

The young but promising fighter was trained by head coaches Steve Bruno, King Mo, Mike Brown, and Jesus Gallo. She has a black belt in taekwondo and has been training since 2-years-old. Throughout her career, she’s won several awards in her favored martial art, including the gold medal in the US Open and the United States National Taekwondo Champion.

