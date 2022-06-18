WWE has rebranded the “SmackDown” post-show.

Following the 6/17 broadcast of WWE “SmackDown”, the company premiered the first episode of ‘The SmackDown Lowdown’, on 6/18.

The previous SmackDown post-show, ‘Talking Smack’, first debuted in 2016 and was hosted by the former Renee Young (Renee Paquette) and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) before both departed the company. ‘Talking Smack’ was widely regarded as one of the best talk shows in WWE history and was hosted by the likes of Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton in fill-in roles.

While donning new host Matt Camp alongside the aforementioned Braxton, the show features much of the same format as the previous iteration in a panel setting with a 20-30 minute recap of the previous night’s action from WWE’s blue brand.

This morning’s episode featured former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who discussed his and Sheamus’ qualification into next month’s men’s Money In the Bank match. The show also welcomed Raquel Rodriguez who also qualified for Money In The Bank, as she defeated Shayna Baszler to solidify her spot in the women’s edition of the match during next month’s namesake premium live event. Fresh off a victory over Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss also made an appearance on the debut episode.

Earlier in the week, WWE filed for the trademark to ‘The SmackDown Lowdown’, however, no reasoning behind the trademark was known until this morning’s show.

WWE’s ‘The SmackDown Lowdown’ is available every Saturday morning on Peacock TV in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

