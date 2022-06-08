As noted earlier, WWE announced Tuesday that the likes of The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will all be appearing at an upcoming Fan Expo in Dallas, TX.

In addition to the Dallas event, WWE announced another fan convention in Chantilly, Virginia, which is expected to be a more sports-oriented affair with appearances from The Bellas, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Rey Mysterio Jr., Liv Morgan, and Kevin Owens.

Although Carmella has been announced internally for the Virginia event, she was not featured on the poster or tagged in WWE’s tweet, which seemed to rub her the wrong way. As seen below, Carmella also seemed to agree with a fan who believes the self-proclaimed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” is being held back by the company.

ILL BE THERE TOO!!!!!!! https://t.co/geit2vKvl0 pic.twitter.com/CWrE51gX6P — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 7, 2022

This 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/bdYpl06ydC — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 7, 2022

Carmella hasn’t wrestled a match since WrestleMania 38 where she and Queen Zelina Vega dropped their Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match. With Vega recently undergoing surgery for a wrestling-related injury, Carmella is likely being kept off WWE TV until her former tag team partner’s comeback. Vega and Carmella split up their team shortly after April’s WrestleMania 38. Vega is out of action for another 6-8 weeks, which would mean she’d be available to return in time for the July 30 SummerSlam premium live event.

