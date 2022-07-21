WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger literally fought Satan in the 1999 film End of Days, but he had to go through The Dark Angel’s henchwoman, Mabel, to get to the final boss.

During his fight sequence with Mabel, portrayed by British veteran movie and TV star Miriam Margolyes, Schwarzenegger allegedly farted in the actress’ face. The disgusting anecdote was recently shared by Margolyes herself.

The topic of Arnie’s face fart came up when Margolyes was asked to name an “A-List celebrity” she didn’t enjoy working with.

“I didn’t like the wrestler, you know from Austria,” Margolyes told the “I’ve Got News For You” podcast. “What’s his name?”

“Schwarzenegger, yes,” Margolyes continued. “I couldn’t think of his name for a minute. Schwarzenegger…didn’t care for him. He’s a bit too full of himself. I didn’t care for him at all. He’s a Republican, which I don’t like, and he was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

The 81-year-old “Harry Porter” star would divulge further details from the incident.

“I can’t remember the exact date, but it was during the filming of End of Days in Los Angeles,” Margolyes recalled. “I was playing Satan’s sister and he [Arnold’s character] was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Schwarzenegger was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. He’s been tied to pro wrestling ever since his meeting with Bruno Sammartino at the 1971 Mr. Olympia. In 2013, Schwarzenegger would induct his lifelong friend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As for his appearances on WWE TV, Schwarzenegger made a cameo on the Nov. 10, 1999, episode of “SmackDown” to promote End of Days, and had several hilarious backstage run-ins with Steve Austin and The Rock. He would also provide commentary for a match, help Austin defeat Triple H with a steel chair, and get involved in a post-match physical altercation with Triple H.

Schwarzenegger’s next WWE TV appearance came on the March 24, 2014, edition of “Raw” where he and Joe Manganiello promoted their film Sabotage. He would also get involved in an in-ring segment with Hulk Hogan and The Miz.

Schwarzenegger was a playable character in the video game “WWE 2K16” as T-800 from the first and second Terminator films.

