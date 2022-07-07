“AEW Dynamite” had some guts left in the ratings department after last week’s heavily promoted “Blood & Guts” special. Wrestlenomics just released the numbers for the program, and this week’s rendition garnered an audience of 979,000 viewers on average, which is a 4% dip from “Blood & Guts” in total viewership. Looking at the key demographic, “Dynamite” drew a 470,000 in the 18-49 audience on average, which is essentially even with last week’s audience of 472,000 to give the program a P18-49 rating of 0.36. “Dynamite” came in at #1 for the demographic on cable originals.

Looking back at last year, these numbers provide some added interest. The 7/7/2021 episode of “Dynamite” happened to be the company’s first episode back on the road following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, “Dynamite” was free of any NBA or NHL playoff competition. It was also the company’s Road Rager episode, which took place in Miami, Florida, and whose main event featured the Young Bucks defending their AEW Tag Team Championship against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M. The average viewership number for that episode was 871,000, which gives this week’s program 108,000 more sets of eyes on it in comparison. Demographically, the numbers are also up. The 7/7/2021 episode was watched by 422,000 on average, giving this week’s program an advantage of 48,000 viewers.

The line-up for this week’s “Dynamite” was stacked, as the show had two title matches billed. The show kicked off with a big-time title change as Scorpio Sky dropped his TNT Championship to Wardlow in a street fight, while the main event was an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and the House of Black’s Brody King. King earned the right to fight Moxley following his Friday night victory in the Royal Rampage battle royal. Moxley retained his title after making King pass out via the bulldog choke.

