AEW will debut a new match concept on tonight’s episode of “Rampage”. The Royal Rampage match will kick off tonight’s show. It will be contested inside the same double-ring used for the Blood & Guts match on this past Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

AEW shared details about the rules for the match yesterday. 20 wrestlers will participate, with 10 assigned to each ring. The rings will be labeled as “red” and “blue”. New wrestlers will enter an alternating ring every minute. The action will continue until one wrestler remains in both rings. Those two individuals will then face off under battle royal rules to determine the winner.

The list of wrestlers being promoted for the Royal Rampage match includes The Blade, Brody King, The Butcher, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Hangman Page, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konusuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, RUSH, Swerve Strickland, and Tony Nese.

The winner of the match gets the first title shot against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be in action on tonight’s “Rampage”. They will face New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, who are former IWGP Tag Team Champions. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated The Factory’s Aaron Solo and QT Marshall during Sunday’s Forbidden Door Buy In show.

The Young Bucks were on the losing end of their match on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The Bucks and NJPW’s El Phantasmo lost a six-man tag team match to Darby Allin, NJPW’s Shingo Takagi, and Sting.

Also during tonight’s episode, Toni Storm will go one-on-one against Nyla Rose. Storm is looking to bounce back after losing a title match against AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at Forbidden Door.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

