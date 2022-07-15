The Ring of Honor World Championship will be on the line on tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage”.

Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Lee Moriarty. Gresham and Moriarty were partners in a tag team match against Tully Blanchard’s Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) on last Friday’s “Rampage”. However, Gresham abandoned Moriarty during the match, revealing he had joined the Tully Blanchard Enterprises faction.

Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view Death Before Dish0nor is just over one week away. As of Friday morning, a title challenger for Gresham on that show has yet to be announced. Gresham has held the title for more than 200 days and has defended it in a number of promotions, including Impact Wrestling. Gresham also had a successful title defense against Dalton Castle on AEW’s Battle of the Belts II special back in April.

Also promoted for tonight’s “Rampage” is a tag team match between the Lucha Brothers and Private Party. Andrade El Idolo and Rush are set to be in the corner of Private Party. Rush recently debuted in AEW and reformed La Facción Ingobernable with Andrade. They’ve been at odds with the Lucha Brothers for weeks.

Plus, Malakai Black and Brody King will face Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver in a match that was set up during a backstage segment on this past Wednesday’s “Dynamite”; and Kris Statlander and Athena will be in tag team action as they continue to take aim at Jade Cargill and her TBS Championship.

The following lineup is announced for tonight’s “Rampage”:

Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Charlette Renegade & Robyn Renegade

We hear from Gunn Club

