WrestlePro Alaska is going to get some freshly squeezed Orange Cassidy this October, as the popular AEW personality is making his debut with the promotion at their Back With A Bang event. The show, taking place at the Egan Center in Anchorage, Alaska will also feature wrestling veteran Scotty 2 Hotty, Sonny Kiss, Tenille Dashwood, and several other stars still being announced.

ORANGE CASSIDY DEBUTS Orange Cassidy who was originally supposed to make his debut with WrestlePro Alaska over a year ago but had to pull off last second will officially make his debut on October 1st !! WrestlePro Alaska presents “Back With A Bang” on October 1st live at the Egan Center in Anchorage, Alaska and on FITE tv! Matches Already Announced WrestlePro Championship • Bobby Wayward (c) vs Scotty 2 Hotty • Sonny Kiss vs Kid Money w/ Y.T. Jones • Freya The Slaya vs Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) Doors open at 5pm for our Meet & Greet signing (accessible only for ticket holders to the event) with a Bell time of 7pm. Tickets available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005CA9045447A0

Cassidy recently returned to in-ring action after recovering from a shoulder/arm injury he suffered at AEW Revolution this past March. At NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door late last month, Cassidy had a standout match against Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Though he would ultimately lose the bout, Cassidy and Ospreay put on a thrilling, intense matchup for the fans in attendance and viewers watching at home.

Ospreay would praise his work in that match even though, on television, he is more of a heelish persona.

“Orange Cassidy had done like, a hell of a job I think everyone can agree with me on that,” Ospreay told “Wrestle Inn”. “I can kind of say, hand on heart, like, I stole the show. I completely stole it … I know that was great. I know how good it was down to Orange, the referee, the camera crew, and everything. The crowd was amazing, I loved performing in Chicago.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts